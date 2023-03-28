in Contract Awards, News

SSC Names NT Concepts to $900M Space C2 Program Support IDIQ; Dan Maguire Quoted

Dan Maguire/NT Concepts
SSC Names NT Concepts to $900M Space C2 Program Support IDIQ; Dan Maguire Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

NT Concepts won a spot on a potential five-year, $900 million contract to deliver data analytics and software systems for the command and control program of the U.S. Space Systems Command.

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award, NT Concepts will compete for task orders and will utilize a unified data hub for consolidating sources and systems into SSC’s data-as-a-service platform, the data-driven technology company said Monday.

To carry out the contract, NT Contracts has teamed up with MarkLogic and small businesses IT Availability, Key Cyber Solutions, and Red Canyon. They are expected to provide key IT capabilities and a consolidated data environment that can be accessed by users with multiple security levels across different networks. The hub will utilize Palantir Technologies’ Warp Core DaaS tech stack, which SSC adopted in January 2022.

“We’re excited to partner with the SSC and bring the same caliber of services to help their decision-makers analyze the space domain and drive the modernization of space tracking and domain awareness,” NT Concepts CEO Dan Maguire remarked.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Dan MaguireData Analyticsdata-as-a-serviceGovconNT Conceptsspace command and controlspace systems commandu.s. space force

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

Tameika Hollis Accepts 1st Wash100 Award in Meeting With Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Tameika Hollis Accepts 1st Wash100 Award in Meeting With Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson
Spire to Compete for Orders Under $59M NOAA Satellite Weather Data Contract; Chuck Cash Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Spire to Compete for Orders Under $59M NOAA Satellite Weather Data Contract; Chuck Cash Quoted