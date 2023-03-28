SSC Names NT Concepts to $900M Space C2 Program Support IDIQ; Dan Maguire Quoted

NT Concepts won a spot on a potential five-year, $900 million contract to deliver data analytics and software systems for the command and control program of the U.S. Space Systems Command.

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award, NT Concepts will compete for task orders and will utilize a unified data hub for consolidating sources and systems into SSC’s data-as-a-service platform, the data-driven technology company said Monday.

To carry out the contract, NT Contracts has teamed up with MarkLogic and small businesses IT Availability, Key Cyber Solutions, and Red Canyon. They are expected to provide key IT capabilities and a consolidated data environment that can be accessed by users with multiple security levels across different networks. The hub will utilize Palantir Technologies’ Warp Core DaaS tech stack, which SSC adopted in January 2022.

“We’re excited to partner with the SSC and bring the same caliber of services to help their decision-makers analyze the space domain and drive the modernization of space tracking and domain awareness,” NT Concepts CEO Dan Maguire remarked.