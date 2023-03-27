in News, Space

SSC Solicits Bids for Satcom System Service Life Extension Phase 1 Contract

SSC Solicits Bids for Satcom System Service Life Extension Phase 1 Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Space Systems Command has launched a full and open competition for the risk reduction and early design phase of a program to procure two satellites to add to the current narrowband military satellite communications constellation of the Department of Defense.

The Mobile User Objective System Service Life Extension phase 1 contract also covers forecasts and execution plans for the final design, development and testing of the spacecraft intended to extend MUOS operations into the end of the decade, according to a notice posted Friday on SAM.gov.

SSC intends to award up to two contracts, with a maximum base value of $46 million and an option worth $20 million.

MUOS is a satellite-based network that provides the U.S. military with ultra-high frequency voice and data communications. 

The system is equipped with a Wideband Code Division Multiple Access cellular phone network architecture to provide connectivity to global users.

Interested parties have until May 8 to respond to the request for proposals.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Defense DepartmentDODGovconMUOSrequest for proposalsSATCOMSatellite Communicationservice life extensionSLEspace forcespace systems command

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

ABL Space to Further Develop Responsive Launch Capabilities Under $60M Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ABL Space to Further Develop Responsive Launch Capabilities Under $60M Contract