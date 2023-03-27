SSC Solicits Bids for Satcom System Service Life Extension Phase 1 Contract

Space Systems Command has launched a full and open competition for the risk reduction and early design phase of a program to procure two satellites to add to the current narrowband military satellite communications constellation of the Department of Defense.

The Mobile User Objective System Service Life Extension phase 1 contract also covers forecasts and execution plans for the final design, development and testing of the spacecraft intended to extend MUOS operations into the end of the decade, according to a notice posted Friday on SAM.gov.

SSC intends to award up to two contracts, with a maximum base value of $46 million and an option worth $20 million.

MUOS is a satellite-based network that provides the U.S. military with ultra-high frequency voice and data communications.

The system is equipped with a Wideband Code Division Multiple Access cellular phone network architecture to provide connectivity to global users.

Interested parties have until May 8 to respond to the request for proposals.