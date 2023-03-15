State Department OKs Romania’s Additional JLTV Procurement Request

The State Department has cleared Romania’s request to buy 95 more Joint Light Tactical Vehicles equipped with a protected gun mount under an approximately $104 million foreign military sale deal.

Romania originally ordered 34 Oshkosh -built M1278A1 JLTV heavy gun carriers from the U.S. government for $43.73 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

Equipment will include handheld GPS receivers, silent watch energy storages, updated turret drive systems and kits for radio technology, baseline integration and power expansion.

The request also covers a two-year package of contractor spare parts, technical documentation and assistance and fielding support services.

A NATO ally, Romania intends to use the vehicles in deterrence efforts and to support the international alliance’s operations.

The agency informed Congress of the additional request Tuesday.