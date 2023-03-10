Stephanie Turner Appointed Mitre Diversity VP, Chief Sustainability Officer

Stephanie Turner, an inclusion and diversity champion for over 25 years, has been named vice president of diversity and chief sustainability officer at Mitre.

She will oversee Mitre’s inclusion, diversity and social innovation efforts and sustainability capabilities across environmental, social and governance areas in this expanded role, the nonprofit corporation said Thursday.

Julie Bowen, senior VP of operations and outreach and chief legal officer at Mitre, said Turner has partnered across the organization to further develop inclusion, diversity and equity efforts and is expanding partnerships with industry and academia to advance STEM education in underserved populations.

“She will bring commitment to collaboration and delivering whole-of-nation solutions to our corporate sustainability program,” added Bowen.

Turner previously served as VP of diversity and inclusion and strategic engagement at Liberty Mutual Insurance and held leadership positions at Lockheed Martin, Motorola, Kaiser Permanente and ESPN.

She sits on the advisory board of Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership and on the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.