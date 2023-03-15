Survey Finds Federal IT Leaders Struggle to Deliver on Core Principles of Federal Data Strategy; Denodo’s Bill Sullivan Quoted

A new survey conducted by Government Executive and underwritten by Denodo has found that only 43 percent of federal government information technology decision-makers and influencers felt very confident that they could govern, protect and manage data, which is one of the key aspects of the Federal Data Strategy.

Denodo said Tuesday GovExec polled 200 federal IT decision makers and influencers for the State of Federal Data Strategy Survey in May 2022 and found that respondents said they consider the integration of disparate sources and data as a top priority.

According to the survey, less than half of respondents said they have strong confidence that they can deliver on the other core principles of FDS, such as establishing a culture that values data and advancing appropriate and efficient use of data.

The report showed that nearly 90 percent of respondents said they consider the ability of users to find what they need through a self-service approach as a somewhat or critical priority.

Nearly 60 percent of respondents said they think data virtualization would be somewhat helpful in delivering on the key aspects of the strategy, according to the survey.

“Fundamentally, the Federal Data Strategy is calling on agencies to modernize their data infrastructures, yet many agencies will find that difficult to achieve as they struggle to contend with the sheer growth of data volumes that reside across a staggering range of disparate systems and locations,” said Bill Sullivan, vice president of federal practice at Denodo.

“Having relied on traditional data centralization paradigms such as monolithic data warehouses, or even newer cloud data lake and lake houses, agencies are suffering from proliferating data sources and user requirements across already complex hybrid and multi cloud IT environments,” added Sullivan.