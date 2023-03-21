in Cybersecurity, News

SysNet Gets ISO/IEC Certification for Info Security Management

SysNet Technologies logo/SysNet Technologies
SysNet Technologies has received certification under the ISO/IEC 27001 standard for maintaining best practices related to information security management, the company announced in a LinkedIn post Monday.

The company secured the certification after completing an audit conducted by BSI.

The ISO/IEC 27001 standard serves as a guide for organizations to manage and protect intellectual property and critical information assets.

SysNet also announced that it made the Washington Business Journal’s list of largest cybersecurity companies in the Greater Washington, D.C., area by revenue.

Oakton, Virginia-based SysNet Technologies provides cybersecurity operations, security assessment and continuous monitoring, strategic planning and management, information assurance and enterprise security support services to federal agency customers.

Written by Jane Edwards

Written by Jane Edwards

