Tameika Hollis Accepts 1st Wash100 Award in Meeting With Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson presented Illuminate CEO Tameika Hollis with her debut Wash100 Award in a recent visit to Illuminate offices.

The Wash100 Award annually recognizes the top 100 executives in the government contracting ecosystem who are significantly impacting government missions and who are positioned to positively influence the future of the sector.

Executive Mosaic honored Hollis with her first Wash100 Award in recognition of her career growth in the GovCon sector and her increasing contributions to intelligence missions.

Hollis was elevated from president to CEO of Illuminate, a data collection and analysis services provider, in December 2022. In her relatively new role, Hollis is responsible for Illuminate’s strategic direction and its work supporting government customers with data collection, analysis and intelligence capabilities.

Prior to joining Illuminate, Hollis spent nearly 17 years at Northrop Grumman, and her previous experience also includes time at Raytheon and Boeing.

Executive Mosaic congratulates Hollis and the Illuminate team on their selection to the 2023 Wash100 Award list and looks forward to their future impact in GovCon.