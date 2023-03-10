in News

Tesat Establishes US Entity for Domestic Satellite Equipment Production; Airbus’ Robert Geckle Quoted

Rob Geckle
Tesat, an independent subsidiary of Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, has established a government services unit in the United States to meet growing demand for satellite equipment and comply with security restrictions.

Tesat Government will deliver classified and U.S.-only projects, including optical communication terminals used in space, the company said Thursday.

As part of its expansion in the U.S., Tesat will also open a manufacturing site in Merritt Island, Florida, by the end of the year, according to CEO Thomas Reinartz.

Tesat has deployed 10 OCTs in orbit, and its scalable optical terminals are compliant with the latest OCT standard set by the Space Development Agency.

“We are excited to continue to deliver world class optical communications technology tailored to U.S. needs,” said Robert Geckle, CEO of Airbus U.S. Space & Defense and recipient of the 2023 Wash100 recognition. “The presence in the U.S. ensures a closer working relationship with customers in support of U.S. Government programs.”

Written by Jamie Bennet

