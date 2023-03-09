in Contract Awards, News

Textron Systems to Develop Mine Countermeasure Tech Under Navy MAGNUSS Contract

Textron Systems has won a potential four-year, $54 million contract from the U.S. Navy to develop a mine countermeasure system under the service branch’s Magnetic and Acoustic Generation Next Unmanned Superconducting Sweep program.

The Navy received three offers for the MAGNUSS cost-plus-fixed-fee contract, which has a base period of three years valued at approximately $20.1 million and an option term of 12 months, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

MAGNUSS is an Office of Naval Research-backed future naval capability initiative that seeks to develop, fabricate, integrate and demonstrate a payload that could be transitioned into Naval Sea Systems Command’s Mine Countermeasure Unmanned Surface Vehicle program.

The MCM USV program intends to build a semi-autonomous, long-endurance surface vessel that could enable the use of various mine countermeasure payloads.

Work will occur in Massachusetts, Maryland and Connecticut through March 7, 2026.

ONR is obligating $7 million in fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

