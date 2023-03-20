in Contract Awards, News

Textron Unit Secures Army Contract for XM204 Anti-Tank Munition Testing

Photo: Business Wire
Textron Systems will conduct qualification testing on the XM204 anti-tank weapon system for the U.S. Army under an $11 million firm-fixed-priced contract.

The Defense Department said Friday the Textron business segment was the sole bidder for the contract, which will run through Jan. 31, 2024. 

The Army Contracting Command is the contracting activity for the contract. 

The XM204 portable anti-vehicle terrain shaping system has been specifically designed to provide soldiers with a stand-off and top attack capabilities. It can be employed alone or integrated with other terrain shaping systems to provide enhanced results.

In July 2022, Textron Systems was awarded a five-year, $354-million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to produce XM204 top attack munitions for the Army. As part of the contract, the company is responsible for XM204 system and spare development.

