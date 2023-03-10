in Executive Moves, News

Chertoff Group Adds Army Vet William Walker to Advisory Board

William Walker, a retired U.S. Army major general who served as a sergeant at arms of the House of Representatives, has joined The Chertoff Group as a senior adviser. 

As a member of the advisory board, Walker will utilize his government experience to assist federal clients in identifying new business opportunities and building strategic partnerships, the global advisory services firm said Thursday. 

Walker served as the 38th House SAA and held several commander positions in the Army. He was also a national guardsman and drug enforcement administration special agent for three decades in varied national and international posts. 

“William’s experience in the military, intelligence and law enforcement communities will be of great value to our clients seeking to do business with the federal government,” said Michael Chertoff, co-founder and executive chairman of The Chertoff Group. 

Written by Regina Garcia

