Tony Frazier: Maxar Looks to Support Broader DOD Missions With Non-Earth Imaging Capability

Tony Frazier, executive vice president and general manager of public sector Earth intelligence at Maxar Technologies, said the company is in talks with the U.S. Space Force and other agencies within the Department of Defense on how to use satellite images of objects in orbit to detect malicious activity and other threats in space, SpaceNews reported Thursday.

“Our conversations with the DoD are about how we can extend our satellite imaging beyond the terrestrial domain into the space domain,” Frazier, a 2023 Wash100 awardee, told the publication.

“We can turn our satellites up in space and do high-resolution characterization of low Earth orbit objects,” he added.

Maxar is offering non-Earth imaging services to the National Reconnaissance Office under a $3.2 billion contract and is now eyeing the U.S. military as customers for such services in support of the latter’s missions.

“We’ve been having a lot of conversations about how to scale that up to support broader DoD missions in space, situational awareness, space domain awareness for both U.S. and allied partners,” said Frazier.