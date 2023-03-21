in Executive Moves, News

Troy Sutherland Named Hexagon US Federal Sales & Business Development Director

Troy Sutherland/LinkedIn
Troy Sutherland Named Hexagon US Federal Sales & Business Development Director - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Troy Sutherland, formerly a director at government services provider PeopleTec, has joined Hexagon‘s U.S. government-focused subsidiary as director of sales and business development, according to a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

He will work at the headquarters of Hexagon US Federal in Huntsville, Alabama.

Sutherland spent more than two years at employee-owned small business PeopleTec, where he initially served as a deputy program manager.

He held the same role at Booz Allen Hamilton from August 2019 to November 2020 and, before that, worked as a senior business analyst at the McLean, Virginia-headquartered company.

Before joining Booz Allen, he was a senior financial analyst at Science Applications International Corp. and a configuration management analyst at QinetiQ North America.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

executive moveGovconHexagon US FederalLinkedInQinetiQSAICTroy Sutherland

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Viasat Receives Boeing-Developed 702MP+ Satellite Platform - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Viasat Receives Boeing-Developed 702MP+ Satellite Platform
SysNet Gets ISO/IEC Certification for Info Security Management - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SysNet Gets ISO/IEC Certification for Info Security Management