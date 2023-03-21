Troy Sutherland Named Hexagon US Federal Sales & Business Development Director

Troy Sutherland, formerly a director at government services provider PeopleTec, has joined Hexagon‘s U.S. government-focused subsidiary as director of sales and business development, according to a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

He will work at the headquarters of Hexagon US Federal in Huntsville, Alabama.

Sutherland spent more than two years at employee-owned small business PeopleTec, where he initially served as a deputy program manager.

He held the same role at Booz Allen Hamilton from August 2019 to November 2020 and, before that, worked as a senior business analyst at the McLean, Virginia-headquartered company.

Before joining Booz Allen, he was a senior financial analyst at Science Applications International Corp. and a configuration management analyst at QinetiQ North America.