Two Hana Independence OW to Perform Upgrades, Maintenance at NASA HQ

Two Hana Independence Ocean West secured a sole-source blanket purchase agreement to perform repair, maintenance, alterations and facility assessments for the NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

The five-year contract will involve electrical services and installing, reading and reporting sub-utility meters on NASA’s special supplemental equipment, the agency said Wednesday.

In 2017, Ocean West Capital Partners and Hana Asset Management Co. led a buying group that purchased Two Independence Square, a building that was originally planned to be NASA’s headquarters. The facility is currently known as Jackson NASA HQ.

The company will fulfill BPA calls for services, which could be worth up to $7 million. The responsibilities will also include site inspection, quantity and specification of work.