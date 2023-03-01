UK’s $125M Request to Procure Javelin Missiles Gets State Department Clearance

The State Department has approved the U.K. government’s request to buy 600 Javelin FGM-148F missiles under a foreign military sales agreement valued at approximately $125.1 million.

The Javelin Joint Venture of Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin will serve as the principal contractor in the FMS deal, which includes government technical assistance, program and logistics support services, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday.

The U.K. government will use the acquired capabilities to counter existing and future threats and strengthen its long-term defense capacity to meet national defense requirements.

DSCA said it informed Congress of the possible sale Tuesday.

Javelin is a man-portable, anti-tank weapon system that comes with a multipurpose warhead that can defeat current and future armor and a fragmenting steel case to counter soft targets and light armored vehicles.

The arms package does not require the deployment of U.S. government or contractor personnel to the U.K.