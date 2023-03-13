Ultra Electronics Subsidiary Introduces Multi-Orbit Support for Satcom Products

An Ultra Electronics subsidiary has expanded the satellite communications feature of its antenna and terminal products to make the devices capable of supporting multi-orbit constellations.

Ultra Intelligence & Communications added medium earth orbit support to flyaway satcom equipment offerings to complement the portfolio’s existing geostationary capability, the company said Friday.

MEO upgrade kits are available for 1-meter and 2.4-meter terminals to provide users the flexibility to switch modems and feeds in field operations.

The electronic technology provider noted that satellite networks operating in MEO have potential applications for government and defense organizations that need high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity in remote areas.

Ultra I&C will showcase its satcom products at the Satellite 2023 event this week in Washington, D.C.