in News, Technology

Ultra Electronics Subsidiary Introduces Multi-Orbit Support for Satcom Products

https://www.ultra.group/our-business-units/intelligence-communications/
Ultra Electronics Subsidiary Introduces Multi-Orbit Support for Satcom Products - top government contractors - best government contracting event

An Ultra Electronics subsidiary has expanded the satellite communications feature of its antenna and terminal products to make the devices capable of supporting multi-orbit constellations.

Ultra Intelligence & Communications added medium earth orbit support to flyaway satcom equipment offerings to complement the portfolio’s existing geostationary capability, the company said Friday.

MEO upgrade kits are available for 1-meter and 2.4-meter terminals to provide users the flexibility to switch modems and feeds in field operations.

The electronic technology provider noted that satellite networks operating in MEO have potential applications for government and defense organizations that need high-bandwidth, low-latency connectivity in remote areas.

Ultra I&C will showcase its satcom products at the Satellite 2023 event this week in Washington, D.C.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Govconmedium Earth orbitSATCOMsatellite communicationsUltra ElectronicsUltra Intelligence & Communications

mm

Written by Jamie Bennet

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Completes Rotation Mission to ISS - top government contractors - best government contracting event
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Completes Rotation Mission to ISS
Intelligent Waves CEO Tony Crescenzo, CTO Marqus Hutchinson Secure Cybersecurity Excellence Recognition - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Intelligent Waves CEO Tony Crescenzo, CTO Marqus Hutchinson Secure Cybersecurity Excellence Recognition