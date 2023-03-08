in Contract Awards, News

Northrop Awarded Spot on Phase 1 of USAF’s Common Tactical Edge Network Development

The U.S. Air Force awarded Northrop Grumman a position on a consortium for Phase 1 of the Common Tactical Edge Network project.

The company said Monday it was selected after demonstrating the use of its digital engineering capabilities to enhance data distribution in support of the Joint All-domain Command And Control vision of the Department of Defense.

The CTEN consortium aims to develop an advanced battle management system in contested environments. The program’s participants include Raytheon Intelligence & Space, which was chosen in December.

In the demo, Northrop was able to fix incompatible links and networks by combining machine learning and gateway technology with a resilient network controller and an open mission systems-compliant radio.

“The CTEN demonstration and Phase 1 award are two examples of Northrop Grumman’s integrated capabilities that get the right data to the right place at the right time in support of the Department of Defense’s JADC2 vision,” said Kevin Berkowitz, senior director of network solutions at Northrop.

