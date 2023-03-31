USMC Conducts Service-Level Training Exercises With General Atomics MQ-9A Drone

The U.S. Marine Corps has tapped General Atomics ’ aeronautical systems unit to help the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command perform service-level training exercises for future dynamic missions.

The company’s MQ-9A unmanned aircraft system was contracted for training use to integrate Group 5 unmanned aircraft into the Marine Air-Ground Task Force for the first time, General Atomics said Thursday.

GA-ASI’s SLTE 2-23 program support began on Feb. 3. The initiative is being held near Twentynine Palms, California, involving the participation of the Joint Forces and including a series of simulated and live-fire armed exercises.

MQ-9A drone is equipped with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities and provides the service branch with situational awareness and simulated close air support.