USPTO Extends Database Security Platform Contract With Trustwave

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has expanded its contract with Trustwave‘s government solutions business for database security.

Under the new contract, Trustwave will leverage its DbProtect database security software to enhance USPTO’s zero trust architecture platform, the company said Wednesday.

DbProtect proactively works to identify and assess potential threats ahead of security alerts. It also has functions for vulnerability management, advanced user rights review, and security information and event management integration.

“At USPTO, our mission to foster innovation through examination, granting high-quality patents and trademarks is crucial to American prosperity. Part of our mission requires creating, deploying, and protecting the critical data in one of the world’s largest repositories of innovation,” said USPTO Chief Information Officer Jamie Holcombe. “Our expanded contract with Trustwave Government Solutions is a key investment to ensure our mission is sustained in a secure way.”