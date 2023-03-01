Valkyrie Secures 2nd Navy Maintenance Contract for EOD Team Boats, Equipment

The U.S. Navy has awarded Valkyrie Enterprises a $13 million contract to perform maintenance and other technical services in support of its Explosive Ordnance Disposal Voyage Repair Team.

The award is Valkyrie’s second contract from EOD and will also involve logistics and technical failure diagnosis for its Group Two small boats and supporting equipment, the company announced Tuesday.

The boats, as well as EOD’s material handling and civil engineering support equipment, will undergo check-ups and maintenance in the new contract with Valkyrie.

“We have supported the U.S. Navy’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Voyage Repair Team for over five years, conducting routine maintenance in the U.S. and short notice, emergent repairs outside of the continental U.S.,” said Valkyrie President and CEO Dave Streett.

EOD is a unit of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Command. Its Group Two boats and equipment were recently used to recover a foreign surveillance balloon.