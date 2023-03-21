in News

Viasat Receives Boeing-Developed 702MP+ Satellite Platform

Boeing has handed over to network provider Viasat the first of three 702MP+ satellites, ViaSat-3 Americas.

The Boeing-designed satellite platform provides connectivity and coverage to global users and is integrated with Viasat’s ultra-high-capacity payload, the aerospace company said Monday. 

The satellite platform has been flown to the Florida Space Coast for launch and mission operations before traveling to geostationary orbit.

Equipped with all-electric propulsion features, the satellite comes with the largest reflectors ever sent to space. 

“We expanded the boundaries of our design and the platform components to exceed Viasat’s demanding mission requirements, while ensuring alignment with Boeing’s proven qualification and reliability standards,” said Michelle Parker, vice president of space mission systems at Boeing Defense, Space & Security. 

Written by Regina Garcia

