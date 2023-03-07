Viasat Unveils New Cybersecurity Service With Classified Threat Intelligence

Viasat has created a Trusted Cybersecurity Services platform that uses classified threat intelligence from the U.S. government to detect malicious cyber activity in companies, critical infrastructure and regional organizations.

The company said Thursday its new hosted intrusion technology is developed to provide warning as early as six months ahead of other threat detection indicators on the market.

To ensure defense against malicious cyberthreats, Viasat builds on its position as the only authorized provider under the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency’s Enhanced Cybersecurity Services program.

The company is leveraging ECS as well as machine learning and technology certified by the National Security Agency to identify and track online threats. Viasat’s global Cybersecurity Operations Center is also involved in the new service to investigate potential attackers.