VMware Horizon Cloud Service Secures Authorization for Federal, State Agency Use

VMware has achieved authorization to offer its Horizon cloud service to federal, state, local and tribal government agencies looking to migrate to the cloud.

The company said Thursday it secured high authority to operate under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and State Risk and Authorization Management Program for its desktop virtualization service available on Microsoft Azure GovCloud.

VMware Horizon works to enable public sector customers to host their virtual desktop infrastructure and app workloads in a hybrid cloud environment.

Through the service, users can deploy virtual desktops with rapid provisioning and automation using a single control plane.

The platform also features screen capturing, session collaboration and user and image management capabilities.

VMware received FedRAMP authorization from the General Services Administration through the Joint Authorization Board.