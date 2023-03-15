in Cybersecurity, News

Xage Security to Help Secure Kinder Morgan’s Critical Infrastructure

Kinder Morgan Inc., a critical infrastructure operator that delivers oil and gas to U.S. government and commercial clients, has selected Xage Security to secure its information technology and operational technology systems.

Xage said Tuesday it will provide the energy infrastructure operator with zero trust access and data security products to help boost its cybersecurity resilience and achieve compliance with IT and OT security standards.

KMI owns an interest in or controls approximately 82,000 miles of pipelines and 140 terminals that store and handle commodities including vegetable oils, petroleum products and renewable fuels.

“With Xage, KMI can support OT priorities like access control and availability of services, while protecting the security of complex infrastructure,” said Xage CEO Duncan Greatwood.

Xage’s Fabric platform enforces zero trust identity verification and access across every digital interaction within an OT environment.

