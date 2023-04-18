AEI, Space Florida Collaborating on Increasing Aerospace Investments, Jobs

Private equity firm AE Industrial Partners and financing and development authority Space Florida have partnered to help interested aerospace companies expand and relocate in Florida.

The alliance will also aim to create a talent pool for the sector using the state’s existing educational institutions and labor force development initiatives, AEI said Monday.

“Our goal is to streamline the financial tools that Space Florida offers and collaborate on innovative capital approaches to our deals from the formation stage through the life of our ownership,” said Jon Lusczakoski, vice president at AEI.

Since 2007, Space Florida’s contribution to the state economy has reached $5.9 billion and is expected to make an annual economic impact of $1.1 billion in the next five years.

Florida is home to over 17,000 aerospace companies, which collectively contribute $19 billion in state revenues.