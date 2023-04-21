in Contract Awards, News

Aerojet Rocketdyne to Deliver More Tank Ammo Components to Army Under $75M IDIQ

An Aerojet Rocketdyne subsidiary focused on specialty metal will supply the U.S. Army with additional tank ammunition components under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth up to $75 million. 

Under the multi-year contract, Aerojet Ordnance Tennessee will deliver more components for the M829A4M 120mm kinetic energy rounds to the service branch for use on its M1 Abrams main battle tank, the aerospace and defense company said Thursday.

The technology is the Army’s latest kinetic energy tank round and is utilized for its armor-piercing capability. It is also 5th generation design for kinetic energy projectile.

Eileen Drake, president and CEO of Aerojet Rocketdyne, highlighted the company’s continued support for U.S. warfighter defense and adversary pushback efforts through its armor-piercing technology.

