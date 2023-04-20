Aerojet Rocketdyne to Supply Lockheed With More Orion Spacecraft Parts Under $67M Deal

Lockheed Martin has awarded Aerojet Rocketdyne a $67 million contract to procure additional engines and motors for the Orion spacecraft ahead of the space vehicle’s moon missions.

The award extends the 2019 Orion Production and Operations Contract and will cover three service module auxiliary engine sets and three jettison motors, Aerojet Rocketdyne said Wednesday.

Work will occur at the subcontractor’s facilities in Redmond, Washington; Huntsville, Alabama; and Orange County, Virginia.

The auxiliary engines are key to maintaining Orion’s in-space trajectory and main engine, while the motors allow the space vehicle to continue on its path when the launch abort system separates from the crew module.

Eileen Drake, CEO and president of Aerojet Rocketdyne, highlighted the company’s contribution to the Artemis I mission and welcomed the opportunity to be part of the team supporting future lunar landing missions.