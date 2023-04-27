AeroVironment Secures Army Procurement Contract for Loitering Missile Systems; Brett Hush Quoted

AeroVironment will produce and supply Switchblade 300 tactical missile systems to the U.S. Army under a $64.6 million contract.

Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama will oversee the contract in support of the service branch’s tactical aviation and ground munitions office and expects delivery of the systems by July 2024, the company said Wednesday.

Switchblade 300 is a loitering missile designed to provide warfighters intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and precision strike support in real time.

The award brings the ceiling of the original contract with the Army for such systems to $231.3 million and includes foreign military sales to France and another allied country.

“Switchblade 300 continues to be a critical weapon in the armed forces of Ukraine’s unmanned systems arsenal,” said Brett Hush, vice president and product line general manager for tactical missile systems at AeroVironment.

In August, the company was awarded a $20.6 million firm-fixed-price contract to deliver Switchblade 300 systems to the Army’s TAGM project office.