Accenture Federal Services CEO John Goodman Presented With 6th Wash100 Award

Accenture Federal Services CEO John Goodman recently accepted his sixth consecutive Wash100 Award during a meeting with Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic.

This year marks the highly-anticipated 10th anniversary of the government contracting industry’s most esteemed honor. In this iteration of Wash100, Goodman earned his spot among the GovCon elite for his leading role in booking contracts and empowering the technology workforce.

Along with past accomplishments, the Wash100 Award also considers the future contributions of its remarkable winners. Since Goodman’s induction into this year’s Wash100 class, AFS has continued its momentum in the contract realm with multiple new awards of significant value.

Last month, the company won a five-year, $628 million recompete contract from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to extend its management of the U.S. government’s health insurance exchange platform .

Shortly after, AFS was issued a $380 million Customs and Border Protection award to provide comprehensive technology support for a number of the agency’s programs.

Executive Mosaic thanks and congratulates John Goodman and the AFS team on their 2023 Wash100 win and looks forward to seeing what the company’s future holds.

To read Goodman’s full profile, click here .