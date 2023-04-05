Airbus US CEO Rob Geckle Accepts 2023 Wash100 Award from Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

Airbus U.S. Space and Defense Chairman and CEO Rob Geckle was presented with his 2023 Wash100 Award by Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson during a recent visit to Airbus offices.

As a future-focused accolade, the Wash100 Award recognizes the most influential and innovative executives working in the government contracting sector who are poised to significantly steer the GovCon ecosystem in the coming year.

This marks Geckle’s debut Wash100 Award, which he earned by executing a strategic vision to expand Airbus’ footprint in the national security market while aligning the company’s offerings with shifting priorities and government needs. Read more about why Geckle was selected to the prestigious Wash100 here.

Since Geckle’s selection to the Wash100, Airbus U.S. subsidiary Tesat established a public sector business in the United States to foster closer partnerships with government customers in response to an increasing need for satellite equipment production.

Tesat will be producing laser communication terminals, or LCTs, which Geckle described in a recent interview with Executive Mosaic as “really important because they allow very high data transmission of information with very low latency, and they’re very difficult to jam.”

“So in terms of intersatellite communications or communications to other nodes of a network within JADC2, these are going to be really important. We see some really discriminating technology that we have that we’re going to Americanize, industrialize and deliver to the DOD,” he elaborated.

