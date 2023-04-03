Army Acquisition Lead Doug Bush Earns 1st Wash100 Award for Driving Acquisition Success & Supporting US Allies

Executive Mosaic is excited to recognize Douglas Bush, assistant secretary of the U.S. Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, with his first-ever Wash100 Award in honor of his dedication to delivering critical capabilities to the service branch and U.S. allies.

Each year, the Wash100 Award carefully analyzes the past achievements of its contenders while looking toward the future successes of these impactful leaders. In the 2023 edition of the esteemed Wash100 Award, it once again proved its standing as the most highly sought-after acclaim in the GovCon community with an incredible 10th class of distinguished executives.

Bush, who began his career as an officer in the Army and later served as a Congressional staff member for 17 years, has compiled a wealth of experience in national security and defense that has served as a guiding light for his remarkable leadership.

When confirmed to his current role in February 2022, Bush said, “It is a great honor to lead the dynamic Army acquisition community in meeting its mission to develop, acquire and deliver needed capability to the Army, our soldiers and the joint force.”

He also laid out his five priorities as acquisition lead: “placing a laser-like focus on program execution and performance” to improve the process of delivering equipment to the warfighter, accelerating software acquisition, promoting security during the process, testing new systems early to identify potential problems and working alongside Congress on Army modernization initiatives.

These guidelines have led to monumental successes for Army acquisition over the past year. In December 2022, the service branch awarded Lockheed Martin a notable $430.9 million contract for full-rate production of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems M124 launchers for use by the Army as well as a number of Foreign Military Sales partners.

The award, said Bush, will promote the sustainment of the service branch’s inventory while also supporting U.S. allies. He emphasized that the Army is committed to “getting things on contract as quickly as possible to ensure our stocks are rapidly replenished.”

Bush’s dedication to supporting the nation’s allies has played a key role in progressing U.S. efforts to aid Ukraine. Since Bush took the lead of Army acquisition missions, the service branch has awarded a number of significant contract awards to provide crucial capabilities to Ukraine’s military forces.

In November, the Army issued Raytheon Missiles and Defense a momentous $1.2 billion contract for the provision of six National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System batteries, training and logistical aid to Ukrainian military and security troops.

The next month, Raytheon was awarded an $84 million modification to an earlier award to finance the production of an additional 1,000 Excalibur 1B projectiles.

“The Army is focused on acquisition at speed in a responsible manner. That applies to the Army’s support to Ukraine as well as routine program activity – a winning strategy for our soldiers, America and our allies,” Bush said.

During a media roundtable in January 2023, Bush cited his team as the driving force behind these incredible successes. He noted the large number of Army acquisition programs, its broad workforce and its collaboration with other Army departments as what can “actually make all of this happen.”

“It takes the whole Army team to do it and right now I think the team is working really well,” Bush emphasized.

He also spoke about his plans to continue providing necessary capabilities to Ukraine’s military forces. The Army team, he said, is “working around the clock to fulfill Ukraine’s Priority Security assistance needs.”

Bush noted that the defense industry is “surging” and that he is confident in the ability of public-private sector teams to maintain this momentum.

As Bush continues his acquisition work into the future, both the U.S. Army and its allied partners are well-positioned to continue receiving the capabilities they need.

Executive Mosaic thanks and congratulates Doug Bush and the Army team for their 2023 Wash100 win.