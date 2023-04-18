Army Vet Amanda Pommerenck Joins Dewberry as Associate VP

Dewberry has named U.S. Army veteran Amanda Pommerenck as an associate vice president and federal project manager.

In her new role, Pommerenck will oversee the management and handling of programs related to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other federal agencies, as well as offer project management and technical support, the professional services firm said Monday.

Pommerenck, who has over two decades of experience, recently served as the engineering division chief of the USACE Huntsville Engineer and Support Center.

The Vanderbilt University alumna also served as captain of USACE from 1998 to 2002.

Dewberry Vice President Scott Weliver said Pommerenck’s experience in engineering and construction and her knowledge of USACE will bring value to Dewberry.