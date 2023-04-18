in Executive Moves, News

Army Vet Amanda Pommerenck Joins Dewberry as Associate VP

Amanda Pommerenck/Dewberry
Army Vet Amanda Pommerenck Joins Dewberry as Associate VP - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Dewberry has named U.S. Army veteran Amanda Pommerenck as an associate vice president and federal project manager. 

In her new role, Pommerenck will oversee the management and handling of programs related to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other federal agencies, as well as offer project management and technical support, the professional services firm said Monday.

Pommerenck, who has over two decades of experience, recently served as the engineering division chief of the USACE Huntsville Engineer and Support Center.

The Vanderbilt University alumna also served as captain of USACE from 1998 to 2002.

Dewberry Vice President Scott Weliver said Pommerenck’s experience in engineering and construction and her knowledge of USACE will bring value to Dewberry.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Amanda Pommerenckassociate vice presidentDewberryexecutive movefederal project managerGovconHuntsville Engineer and Support CenterScott WeliverU.S. Army Corps of Engineers

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Rocket Lab Unveils Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron Launch Vehicle - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Rocket Lab Unveils Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron Launch Vehicle
AEI, Space Florida Collaborating on Increasing Aerospace Investments, Jobs - top government contractors - best government contracting event
AEI, Space Florida Collaborating on Increasing Aerospace Investments, Jobs