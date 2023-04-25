AT&T, Trinity Cyber Deliver Secure Internet Gateway Offering to USAF; Lance Spencer, Winston Beauchamp Quoted

AT&T and partner Trinity Cyber, Inc. have provided a Secure Internet Gateway tool to the U.S. Air Force.

The product is expected to fortify the service branch’s cybersecurity defenses and minimize risk for its networks, Trinity Cyber said Tuesday.

“Testing new, commercially provided capabilities that could improve both cybersecurity and mission performance is an important step toward the future. We look forward to the analysis of the test data demonstrating a solid case for broader adoption of this approach across the Department of the Air Force,” commented Winston Beauchamp, deputy chief information officer for the DAF.

Designed to support the Biden Administration’s efforts to bolster U.S. cybersecurity and progress agency responses to multiple recent Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency directives, the Secure Internet Gateway offers capabilities intended to bolster the nation’s cyber posture and promote compliance with CISA standards.

Available to all government agencies, AT&T and Trinity Cyber’s product provides a novel method of automated threat prevention at scale and speed that can diminish risk, reduce manual incident response and boost national cybersecurity defenses.

Lance Spencer, client executive vice president of defense for AT&T’s public sector unit, said that the Air Force’s test of this commercial cybersecurity offering is a “huge step” in expanding the understanding of how organizations can bolster U.S. cyber protections.

“Our collaboration with Trinity Cyber is another way for us to demonstrate the power of commercially provided advanced networking capabilities to help improve mission delivery,” he added.

Trinity Cyber created and currently runs a full content inspection tool that automates detection and prevention controls to continuously address threats and other strategies used by U.S. adversaries. Focused on tactics, techniques and procedures used by cyber criminals, the offering attacks threats prior to any interaction with customer networks, minimizes incident response workloads and decreases false positives.

“The entire team at Trinity Cyber is proud and grateful for this opportunity. It represents the culmination of multiple years of effort to reimagine network technology capabilities, improve collaboration between American industry and government and build security into every aspect of our daily operations,” said Trinity Cyber President Thomas Bossert.

