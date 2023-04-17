in News, Technology

Austal Looks to Hire 1K More Workers to Back Nuclear Submarine Work

Austal logo/Austal
Austal Looks to Hire 1K More Workers to Back Nuclear Submarine Work - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Austal plans to employ about 1,000 additional workers to staff a new facility that will be established at its shipyard in Alabama as part of efforts to accommodate work on nuclear-powered submarines, Defense News reported Friday.

The Australia-based company is producing key components for Virginia- and Columbia-class submarines.

We’re putting a new building in that’s going to be dedicated fully to submarine work,” Larry Ryder, vice president for business development and external affairs at Austal, told the publication in an interview.

It’s going to be about 1,000 jobs of output, supporting the submarine-industrial base,” Ryder added.

Austal’s shipyard secured a Defense Production Act grant worth $50 million to build the facility and supplemented the DPA funding with in-house funding of $50 million.

The facility is expected to be operational in 2024.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

AustalColumbia-class submarinedefense production actDPAGovconNavynuclear submarinesubmarine industrial baseVirginia-class submarine

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks Chats With Navy SBIR Program CTO & Blue Cyber Initiative Director Kelley Kiernan - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GovCon Expert Chuck Brooks Chats With Navy SBIR Program CTO & Blue Cyber Initiative Director Kelley Kiernan
HawkEye 360 Launches 7th RF Satellite Cluster to LEO; John Serafini Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
HawkEye 360 Launches 7th RF Satellite Cluster to LEO; John Serafini Quoted