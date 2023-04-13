BAE Systems Begins $200M Jacksonville Shipyard Expansion Project

BAE Systems has commenced the construction of a shiplift and land-level repair facility that will expand the capacity of its Jacksonville shipyard to drydock U.S. Navy vessels by 300 percent.

The company said Wednesday it is investing $200 million in the upgraded complex that will start supporting the repair of naval and commercial ships homeported in Mayport in 2025 and will generate approximately 1,000 new job opportunities for the local workforce.

The new Pearlson Shiplift system can accommodate a guided-missile destroyer built in the Flight III configuration or a 25,000-ton commercial vessel.

The land-level repair facility will provide electrical, water and sewage services to docked ships, allowing repair work to occur onboard simultaneously.

Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. will serve as the general contractor on the shipyard expansion project while Pearlson Shiplift Corp. and Foth Engineering will oversee overall facility design, equipment supply, construction management and engineering.