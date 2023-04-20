BAE to Develop Advanced Autonomy for Generating Warfare Planning Strategies

BAE Systems will build an advanced autonomy system to accelerate warfare planning under phase one of a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program.

The company said Wednesday its FAST Labs research and development organization will create a machine learning-powered analytic engine and execute tests to demonstrate and validate the approach as part of the Strategic Chaos Engine for Planning, Tactics, Experimentation and Resiliency initiative.

FAST Labs will also collaborate with artificial intelligence software provider AIMdyn and engineering experts from academia on the project.

SCEPTER is a three-year planning program divided into two phases to produce machine-generated warfare planning strategies for evaluation in simulation environments.

The phase 1 contract is valued at $8.3 million.