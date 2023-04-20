in Contract Awards, News

BAE to Develop Advanced Autonomy for Generating Warfare Planning Strategies

BAE Systems/Twitter
BAE to Develop Advanced Autonomy for Generating Warfare Planning Strategies - top government contractors - best government contracting event

BAE Systems will build an advanced autonomy system to accelerate warfare planning under phase one of a Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency program.

The company said Wednesday its FAST Labs research and development organization will create a machine learning-powered analytic engine and execute tests to demonstrate and validate the approach as part of the Strategic Chaos Engine for Planning, Tactics, Experimentation and Resiliency initiative.

FAST Labs will also collaborate with artificial intelligence software provider AIMdyn and engineering experts from academia on the project.

SCEPTER is a three-year planning program divided into two phases to produce machine-generated warfare planning strategies for evaluation in simulation environments.

The phase 1 contract is valued at $8.3 million.

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

