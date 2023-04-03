BAE to Increase Production of Army, Marine Corps Vehicles at York Site

BAE Systems is expanding the capacity of its York, Pennsylvania manufacturing site to accommodate increased production of armored multi-purpose vehicles for the U.S. Army and amphibious combat vehicles for the Marine Corps.

The defense contractor said Friday it will transfer other vehicle production work from the York site to its different facilities in the U.S. to create more space for the AMPV and ACV production lines.

The York site will serve as the Production Center of Excellence for both military vehicles.

Beginning in the third quarter, BAE will manufacture the M109A7 Self-Propelled Howitzer at its sites in Alabama, Pennsylvania and Oklahoma and complete the production of the M88A2 armored recovery vehicles in Anniston through an industrial partner.

BAE’s Bradley Fighting Vehicle manufacturing work will occur in Anniston and York.

“These investments allow us to fully leverage our industrial network to effectively and safely deliver combat vehicles to the U.S. military and its allies well into the future,” said Andy Corea, vice president and general manager for combat mission systems at BAE.

The move comes less than a month after BAE secured a $256.8 million contract from the USMC to manufacture more than 40 additional ACV units.