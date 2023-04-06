in Contract Awards, News

BAE Unit Receives Army Ammo Plant Modernization Contract

BAE Systems/Twitter
BAE Unit Receives Army Ammo Plant Modernization Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

BAE Systems has secured a $46.4 million contract from the U.S. Army to modernize equipment, processes and infrastructure at a government-owned, contractor-operated factory of munition and explosive products for Department of Defense use.

The company’s ordnance systems unit will conduct improvement efforts to maintain a safe workplace at Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Virginia, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

BAE has managed plant operations since 2012 and was awarded a five-year, $1.3 billion contract in July 2022 to continue its work there.

The branch obligated the full amount of the latest award using fiscal 2023 ammunition procurement funds.

Work is expected to run through July 31, 2026.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

BAE Systemscontract awardDepartment of DefenseGovconRadford Army Ammunition PlantU.S. Armyworkplace safety

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Former HPE Exec John Philips Assumes Federal Sales VP Post at MixMode - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Former HPE Exec John Philips Assumes Federal Sales VP Post at MixMode
Lyten Federal Solutions Welcomes USAF Veteran Eric Fick as President - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lyten Federal Solutions Welcomes USAF Veteran Eric Fick as President