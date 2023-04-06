BAE Unit Receives Army Ammo Plant Modernization Contract

BAE Systems has secured a $46.4 million contract from the U.S. Army to modernize equipment, processes and infrastructure at a government-owned, contractor-operated factory of munition and explosive products for Department of Defense use.

The company’s ordnance systems unit will conduct improvement efforts to maintain a safe workplace at Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Virginia, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

BAE has managed plant operations since 2012 and was awarded a five-year, $1.3 billion contract in July 2022 to continue its work there.

The branch obligated the full amount of the latest award using fiscal 2023 ammunition procurement funds.

Work is expected to run through July 31, 2026.