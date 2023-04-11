Battelle Wins CMS Contract for Health Care Performance Measurement

Battelle has secured a contract to assist the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services with national consensus development and strategic planning for health care quality measurement.

The company said Monday it will work with Chickasaw Health Consulting, Rainmakers Strategic Solutions and the Institute for Healthcare Improvement to help CMS set health care measurement priorities, endorse evidence-driven measures and engage with stakeholders.

CMS will also use the contract to develop and submit an annual progress report to Congress.

“We’re honored to be selected along with our partners to perform this important work with the opportunity to improve the quality of health care for all patients,” said Nicole Brennan, director of Battelle’s Health Research Division.

Brennan said the team will build on its extensive experience in stakeholder engagement to achieve a transparent and accessible measure review process.