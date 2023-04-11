in News, Technology

BESPIN, Partners Launch User Improvement-Focused Service for Air Force

BESPINOmni Federal and Skylight team has deployed their co-developed user experience monitoring software that is envisioned to help enhance technologies used during U.S. Air Force missions.

BESPIN said Thursday the UEM enterprise service, which took around a year to be developed for the Department of the Air Force, is now accessible through Cloud One.

The service is capable of providing detailed information on how airmen use applications to help product teams address any issues.

Device type, engagement behavior, content interaction and page loading time are some of the statistics that the service could capture.

“BESPIN has designed a scaled capability to support the warfighter by increasing not only the effectiveness of the software but also the efficiency in which a human interacts with the software,” commented Tyler Hough, deputy chief at BESPIN.

Written by Kacey Roberts

