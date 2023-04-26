BodiMetrics Taps Carahsoft to Market Circul+ Sensor-Based Oximeter; Tim Boltz Quoted

Carahsoft Technology and BodiMetrics will distribute the latter’s wellness pulse oximeter and sleep monitoring device ring to customers in the U.S. federal market.

Tim Boltz, director of healthcare strategy at Carahsoft, said in a statement published Tuesday the company will make Bodimetrics’ Circul+ Ring available to public health care agencies through the partnership.

Circul+ Ring is designed for monitoring blood oxygen levels and tracking heart rate, steps and calories burned during day and night to record sleep quality, activity and overall wellness of the user.

The device is equipped with sensors designed to take readings from the palm side of the hand, making it less susceptible to pigmentation.