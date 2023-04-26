in Healthcare IT, News

BodiMetrics Taps Carahsoft to Market Circul+ Sensor-Based Oximeter; Tim Boltz Quoted

Tim Boltz / Carahsoft
BodiMetrics Taps Carahsoft to Market Circul+ Sensor-Based Oximeter; Tim Boltz Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Carahsoft Technology and BodiMetrics will distribute the latter’s wellness pulse oximeter and sleep monitoring device ring to customers in the U.S. federal market.

Tim Boltz, director of healthcare strategy at Carahsoft, said in a statement published Tuesday the company will make Bodimetrics’ Circul+ Ring available to public health care agencies through the partnership.

Circul+ Ring is designed for monitoring blood oxygen levels and tracking heart rate, steps and calories burned during day and night to record sleep quality, activity and overall wellness of the user.

The device is equipped with sensors designed to take readings from the palm side of the hand, making it less susceptible to pigmentation.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Healthcare IT

BodiMetricscarahsoftcircul+ ringGovconhealthcareTim Boltzwellness

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Gregory Bowman: Siemens Xcelerator Digital Offering Supports DOD Organic Industrial Base Modernization - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Gregory Bowman: Siemens Xcelerator Digital Offering Supports DOD Organic Industrial Base Modernization
SpaceX Rocket Sends Sateliot’s 5G Satellite to Orbit - top government contractors - best government contracting event
SpaceX Rocket Sends Sateliot’s 5G Satellite to Orbit