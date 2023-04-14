in News, Space

Boeing Reveals Military Satcom Satellite Design With Tactical Payload

Boeing introduced the design of its new military satellite with a payload hosted on U.S. Space Force’s Wideband Global Satcom (WGS)-11 spacecraft. 

The Protected Wideband Satellite design incorporates the Protected Tactical Satcom prototype payload and integrates anti-jam capabilities and military satellite communications through Boeing’s 702X software-defined satellites, the aerospace company said Thursday. 

The PTS-P tactical payload is expected to be available for operational use after demonstrations. 

“The Boeing PTS- Prototype payload hosted on WGS-11 is an exciting leap forward for new warfighter capabilities,” said Charlotte Gerhart, Space Systems Command’s tactical satcom division chief

The WGS-11 is slated to launch in 2024 and undergo orbit testing in 2025. 

In 2019, Boeing secured a $605 million contract to build the WGS-11. 

Written by Regina Garcia

