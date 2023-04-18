BWXT-Amentum-Fluor Team to Support Hanford Waste Management Ops via $45B Deal; John Heller Quoted

Amentum will support environmental waste cleanup operations at a decommissioned nuclear production complex in Washington state under a $45 billion contract awarded to Hanford Tank Waste Operations & Closure.

H2C, a limited liability company comprising Amentum, Fluor and BWX Technologies, will oversee waste remediation, treatment and immobilization plant operations at the Hanford Site for the next 10 years, Amentum said Monday.

“Our long history and extensive experience bringing advanced technical solutions to safely manage legacy liquid waste at the Hanford Site makes us the best partner for the Department of Energy,” said John Heller, CEO of Amentum and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

The team will also provide project management, environment, safety, security and emergency, health and quality services.

Hanford Site handles approximately 56 million gallons of radioactive waste from the production of plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons program.

H2C will take over management responsibility for the facility from Washington River Protection Solutions, a joint venture between Amentum and Atkins.