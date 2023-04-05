in Contract Awards, News

CAES Lands Navy Pre-Production Contract for Low Band Consolidation Transmitters; Mike Kahn Quoted

The U.S. Navy chose CAES for the initial pre-production of a modified version of the AN/ALQ-99 low band transmitter.

The contract expands CAES’ partnership with the service branch as well as the Royal Australian Air Force over radio frequency jamming transmitters, the company noted Tuesday.

AN/ALQ-99 is an enhancement of airborne electronic warfare technology designed by EDO Corporation, which was acquired in 2007 by ITT. It is installed on the EA-18G Growler aircraft used by the U.S. Navy and RAAF.

CAES developed the LBTs for the U.S. and Australian military forces, and will build the AN/ALQ-99 low band consolidation transmitters under the new contract.

“We are proud to support the US Navy with our engineering and manufacturing expertise to deliver high-performance advanced RF technologies,” said CAES President and CEO Mike Kahn. “We have been investing to advance the system capabilities and SWaP for these applications and are excited to see it in use.”

