Carahsoft Adds Okta for US Military Identity Environment to ESI Offerings; Steve Jacyna Quoted

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to offer Okta‘s identity environment built exclusively for U.S. military customers through its blanket purchase agreement for the Department of Defense’s Enterprise Software Initiative.

The Reston, Virginia-headquartered company said Tuesday it will serve as the distributor for Okta for US Military, a cloud-native identity-as-a-service platform designed to host controlled unclassified information and applications that require Impact Level-4 authorization.

The agreement comes after Okta received authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency to serve as an identity and access management service for IL5 applications.

“Okta’s new DISA Authorization permitting the IL4 solution to service IL5 applications is a key advancement in Okta’s mission to serve their DoD customers,” said Steve Jacyna, director of cyber at Carahsoft.

Carahsoft will also offer the IDaaS to defense industrial base customers through its existing contract vehicles.