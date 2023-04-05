in News, Technology

Carahsoft Brings Seagate’s Barracuda Storage Drive to Government Market

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to offer Seagate Government SolutionsBarracuda 515 M.2 solid state drive to public sector customers through Carahsoft’s resellers and contract vehicles 

Federal, local and state government agencies can purchase the Seagate technology through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and Quilt, among others, the public sector distributor said Tuesday. 

The Barracuda 515 M.2 SSD is embedded with Cigent Technology‘s cybersecurity enhancements and is designed to offer advanced reliability, data protection and security. 

The drive is FIPS 140-2 Level 2 certified, complies with corporate and federal data security mandates and is TAA compliant.

Written by Regina Garcia

