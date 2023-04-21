Carahsoft to Offer Agencies Identity Verification Tools From Okta, Socure; Craig Abod Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will start offering digital identity management and verification platforms from Okta and Socure to public sector customers through its reseller partners and contract vehicles.

Carahsoft said Thursday government customers can gain access to Socure’s ID+ Platform identity verification and fraud prevention tool, Okta Universal Directory identity management offering, Okta Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication and Okta ThreatInsight through the partnership.

“Through our long-standing collaboration with Okta and recent relationship with Socure, Carahsoft, and our reseller partners, will provide Government agencies with best-in-class identity management solutions to combat today’s sophisticated identity scams without making it harder for people to interact with Government services,” said Craig Abod, president of Carahsoft and a 2023 Wash100 awardee.

The offerings can be purchased by agency clients through Carahsoft’s spots on contracts, including Information Technology Enterprise Solutions-Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V.