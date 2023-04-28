in Cybersecurity, News

Carahsoft to Offer Nok Nok’s Passwordless Authentication Tool to Government Customers

Nok Nok Logo / https://noknok.com/
Carahsoft Technology will use its government procurement vehicles and reseller partner network to market Nok Nok‘s multi-factor authentication offering to the public sector.

The company said Thursday it will serve as the master government aggregator for the Nok Nok S3 Authentication Suite, a passwordless authentication platform designed to support compliance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s digital and personal identity verification requirements.

Federal government agencies are required to implement multi-factor authentication by the end of 2024 to protect assets against phishing attacks.

Based on the Fast Identity Online standards, the S3 Suite provides phishing-resistant passkey-based authentication support for desktop and mobile devices.

Nok Nok’s platform is available to government agencies through acquisition vehicles managed by NASA, the U.S. Army, the National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance and OMNIA Partners.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz.

