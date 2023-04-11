Carahsoft’s Robert Moore: Agencies Eye Unified Endpoint Management, Zero Trust to Combat Cyberthreats

Robert Moore, state and local government market executive at Carahsoft Technology, highlighted key takeaways from a digital transformation roadshow held in Tallahassee, Florida, and one of the discussions at the event centered on the efforts of federal, state and local government agencies to counter cyberthreats.

Moore wrote in a blog post published Monday that agencies are looking to achieve unified endpoint management and are advancing automation and cloud adoption to improve their security posture as they operate in hybrid environments.

He noted that the move to the cloud, multicloud environments and edge computing has changed the way agencies look at their data protection efforts.

“Taking on Zero Trust when it comes to identities, endpoints, applications, network data and infrastructure has become imperative for every government agency to move past perimeter-based security and into the future,” Moore added.

Moore said the other two discussions focused on the role of artificial intelligence, machine learning, voice recognition and other emerging technologies in helping agencies accelerate response time during emergencies and facilitating the delivery of digital services to citizens.