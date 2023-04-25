Caveonix Unveils Next-Gen Cloud Governance Platform; Kaus Phaltankar Quoted

Caveonix has launched its next-generation hybrid cloud governance platform designed to protect applications built on containers, three-tiered architecture and cloud-native services.

Caveonix Cloud 5.0 works to provide actionable insights to users using its DefenseBot technology and artificial intelligence and automate enterprise governance, risk and compliance to help standardize processes and model scenarios, the company said Monday.

The platform comes with a customizable dashboard and is designed to ensure the security of the DevOps cycle using the company’s Neural-Insight AI engine.

The Caveonix offering could help organizations automate zero trust by gaining insights derived from runtime and operational data and detect anomalies in network flows and user behavior.

“As organizations are developing and delivering applications at a record pace, securing software development lifecycles, and ensuring continuous compliance across hybrid multicloud environments is becoming a tremendous challenge,” said Kaus Phaltankar, co-founder and CEO of Caveonix.

Phaltankar noted that the Caveonix Cloud 5.0 platform is designed to provide customers full-stack visibility into their hybrid cloud assets to help them prioritize findings and achieve compliance with local and global regulatory and industry requirements.